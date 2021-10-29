Pulaski County woman overwhelmed by abandoned dogs, puppies

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — More than 50 acts of compassion have turned into an out-of-control situation. At least 31 dogs and 14 puppies have been dumped at an elderly woman’s home in Pulaski County. Now, the woman and her daughter are in desperate need of help.

It’s a house with a Cabot mailing address, but it falls within Pulaski County.

It’s a place where dozens and dozens of dogs have been dumped, leaving one woman and her daughter overwhelmed.

Diane Bullock is 81 years old.

She says the dumping started shortly after the pandemic started.

“They started coming,” Bullock said.

She couldn’t turn them away.

“I felt in my heart, I couldn’t see these dogs starving,” she said.

Diane and her daughter feed the dogs before they feed themselves.

“My daughter’s mad at me because I’ve lost so much weight,” Bullock said. “I can get by on peanut butter and marshmallow.”

Diane says she’s called multiple agencies for help.

“I’ve called everybody,” she said.

But can’t find anyone willing to take on her case

“The animal control says we’re not going down there, we’re not even gonna bother with you, that’s your problem,” she said.

She doesn’t want money.

“I need a home for these babies,” Bullock said. “If somebody’s gonna take them and kill them, I couldn’t deal with that.”

Bullock just wants to give the dogs the kind of life she simply can’t offer.

“They even get Rice Krispies when I run out of dog food,” Bullock said.

If you or someone you know would like to give one of these dogs a loving home, please email Cassandra Webb at: cwebb@kark.com