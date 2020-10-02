PULSE SURVEY: Small businesses find change as a result of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Census Bureau has data from a Small Business Pulse Survey (SBPS) from September 20 through the 26, 2020.

The top question was, “overall, how has this business been affected by the (novel) Coronavirus pandemic?”

Arkansas ranked 15.7%, which is 15% lower than the national average of 30.7% of businesses. Hawaii, New York, and the District of Columbia were the highest at 43.2%, 43.1%, and 41.6%.

More than 40% of small businesses reported a moderate negative effect.

45.4% of U.S. small businesses believe more than 6 months of time will pass before their business returns to its normal level of operations

44.8% of U.S. small businesses have furloughed paid employees since pandemic began; 40.5% of businesses have not re-hired any furloughed paid employees in the past week

61.2% of U.S. small businesses experienced no change in operating revenues in the last week

ABOUT THE SURVEY

Businesses surveyed were single-location employers with 1,499 employees and receipts of $1,000 or more in all 50 states including DC and Puerto Rico. The purpose of the SBPS is to give information on challenges small businesses are facing during the pandemic and well as participation in federal programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program.

SBPS is published weekly on Thursdays.