Pump Station Road bridge accessible again after years under construction

SPINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The bridge on Pump Station Road in Springdale is back in business after years of being shut down.

The bridge was damaged by floodwaters in April 2017.

It wasn’t until August of last year when construction began.

The bridge has gone from one lane to two. It’s higher up, and allows room for the Razorback Greenway to run underneath.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse says it’s been a long time coming and hopes it will prevent problems in the future.

“Not to say it could never flood. I’ve learned with enough rain events, you’re better off to never say that,” Sprouse said. “It’s going to be a whole lot safer for vehicles and of course moving the Razorback Greenway underneath will make it safer for everybody.”

The city paid for the bridge through a federal bridge replacement program.