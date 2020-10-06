Puppets in the Park goes virtual

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Art Experience Inc. shifts its annual puppetry experience to a remote setting due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The 13th annual Puppets in the Park festival will take place on Sunday, October 18 though live-streamed performances, prerecorded puppet shows, and instructional videos on how to create your own puppets.

The festival will feature interactive opportunities for audiences to get involved virtually.

Updates regarding the festival can be found on The Art Experience Inc.’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers