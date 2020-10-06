Puppets in the Park goes virtual

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Art Experience Inc. shifts its annual puppetry experience to a remote setting due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The 13th annual Puppets in the Park festival will take place on Sunday, October 18 though live-streamed performances, prerecorded puppet shows, and instructional videos on how to create your own puppets.

The festival will feature interactive opportunities for audiences to get involved virtually.

Updates regarding the festival can be found on The Art Experience Inc.’s Facebook page.