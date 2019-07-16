Puppy drowns in flash flooding at Arkansas animal shelter

CLARK COUNTY, Ark. – The Humane Society of Clark County (HSCC) needs help after losing a puppy to drowning early Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain overnight triggered flash flooding that created the emergency situation.

“SOS!!!!!!!!!!!! We are flooded. It’s on the building !!! We need help!! Can any of y’all keep a dog or two at your houses????? It’s bad y’all!!! Help help help!!,” the HSCC posted on its Facebook page early Tuesday morning.

The HSCC said that more than 200 other animals were wet and cold inside their shelter.