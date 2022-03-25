FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes. Agatha is from the Washington County Animal Shelter.

She is about one year old. The shelter says she is a healer and lab mix.

Agatha weighs about 55 lbs. She would benefit from a house with a yard. But, if you like to go on walks or jogs, the shelter says she is to be decent on a leash.

Agatha will need some training, but she can learn quickly. She loves to play tug-of-war. The shelter says she’s very playful, all she wants is a house, yard, and toys.

If you fill out an application, she will come spayed, microchipped to your name, and fully vaccinated.