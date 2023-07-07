CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Axel with the Centerton Animal Shelter.

Axel is a big seven-year-old weighs 96 pounds and is sweet and gentle with all humans including kids, according to the animal shelter staff.

“Great with kids and absolutely wonderful with all humans,” she said, “Axel is not necessarily the best with other dogs, so we definitely need somebody that is going to be willing to have Axel there and only Axel.”

His favorite activity is to sit in his pool and to swim. He is a big fan of water.

If you are interested in adopting Axel, you can visit the Centerton Animal Shelter. It will cost you $60 and all adoptions are finalized.