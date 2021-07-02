Purina Presents: Meet Brett in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, so today, we’re introducing you to a dog from the Rogers Humane Society. Meet Brett in this week’s Pet of the Week.

Brett is a male Anatolian shepherd. He is around one year old.

Brett would be a great companion dog. He needs a privacy fence. He’s not going to do many tricks.

Brett would be a good camping and hiking dog. He would be good off the leash.

Brett would be a great apartment dog. He’s fairly calm.

He does well with other dogs at the dog park. Brett does need a six foot fence because he can climb a four foot fence.

He was abandoned out by the Cave Springs area with four siblings. The Rogers Humane Society found homes for Brett’s sibling, so he is the last of the four.

Brett is vaccinated, neutered, and ready to be adopted. He’s fully vetted, full of love, and ready to go home.