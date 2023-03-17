ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Daphne from the Northwest Arkansas Humane Society for Animals in Rogers.

Daphne is a female boxer lab. According to the shelter, her smaller size and great home training makes her a perfect fit for those living in an apartment.

She loves to go on hikes, is an avid soccer player and loves people.

Daphne is spayed and microchipped and is up to date on her rabies shot according to the shelter spokesperson.

The NWA Humane Society for Animals in Rogers is open from Wednesday through Friday 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday 10:30 – 3 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The shelter is located at 407 E Nursery Road.