ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Dorie from the Humane Society for Animals.

Dorie is a collie mix that is 10 months old. She is very playful and animated. She is very sociable and makes friends instantly.

Watch the video above to learn more about this fun-loving dog!

Information and adoption forms can be found here.