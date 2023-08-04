BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Francisco from Best Friends Animal Society.

Francisco is a five-year-old cat who has Siamese coloring.

“He’s beautiful and he has those big eyes…he is definitely a personality,” said Community Engagement Supervisor Madison Bigelow.

Francisco will thrive in a home where he gets attention and where his family is active inside the house, Bigelow said.

“He doesn’t seem to be intimidated with a lot of action, so he would do well in an active household,” she said. “Maybe with kids, other cats. He’s really calm and comfortable.”

This big cat is fully vaccinated, microchipped and ready to join your family.

If you are interested in finding out more about Francisco, you can meet him at the center at 1312 Melissa Dr., Bentonville or call 479-310-8569. Applications can be found online.