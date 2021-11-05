Purina Presents: Meet Ganix in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our local community.

This week, we’re excited to introduce you to Ganix from the Fayetteville Animal Services.

Ganix is two years old, and weighs just under 60 pounds.

He takes a little bit to warm up to people sometimes.

He’s very active. He would love another dog to play with. Ganix is not the best with cats, but he’s great with kids. Older kids might be better because he might accidentally knock over smaller children.

He wants plenty of playtime, and likes to hike. He would probably prefer a place with a fenced yard, but it’s not necessary.

Ganix could use a person who is pretty active and can take him walks and can help him get expend his energy.

People interested in adopting Ganix can find him on our website and we have an application that you can fill out, we’ll get it approved call you and you can meet him and take him home if all goes well.

