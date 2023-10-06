BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Layla from Best Friends Animal Society NWA.

Layla was born almost completely blind, according to Linda DeBerry, senior marketing specialist. She is believed to be about 2 years old.

“Just because she’s blind doesn’t mean that she is incapable,” DeBerry said.

Layla loves being with people, especially if she is getting belly rubs.

You can learn more about her in the video above.

If you’re interested in adopting her into your family you can visit her at the shelter.