FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Loki from Fayetteville Animal Services.

Loki is a little more than 5.5-months-old. The shelter does not know what breed Loki is.

Loki loves other dogs and happy to meet people.

Learn more about Loki here. An adoption form can be found here.