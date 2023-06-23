ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Maxine with the NWA Humane Society for Animals.

“She will sell her soul for a squeaky toy,” Director of the Humane Society for Animals, Clayton Morgan said.

She is a perfect size for anyone looking for an apartment dog or kayak dog. She loves to hike and is calm.

She is a border collie and chocolate lab mix, Morgan said.

If you are interested in adopting her you can call 479-636-3703 or visit the Humane Society at 407 E. Nursery Rd, Rogers, 72758.