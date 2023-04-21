FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Momma K from the Washington County Animal Shelter.

Momma K is our Pet of the Week sponsored by Purina.

Yeah. She’s got, like, this raccoon tail. She has beautiful golden yellow eyes. She has the loudest purrs I think I’ve ever heard from a cat. So, Momma K is three years old. She is a brown tabby over white kind of cat. She is so sweet and affectionate. Anyone who’s looking for a black cat, she’s the one. She’s perfect, very adventurous, and always wants to see what’s going on,” said Rachel Koch, office manager of the Washington County Animal Shelter.

Koch continues, “She’s also very playful, inquisitive, and never met a stranger in her life. You’re wanting a cat that’s going to be a great companion. That’s going to want cuddles and also play with you and just be super entertaining. Momma K is all of that.”

If you’re interested in Momma K, you can stop by any time from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and come in and meet her and fill out an application.

You can also fill one out online here.