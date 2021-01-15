Purina Presents: Meet Penny in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes, and today we have a sweet mother dog for you to meet from the Rogers Humane Society for Animals — meet Penny in Pet of the Week!

Penny is a female lab/hound mix who was abandoned out by the lake and taken to the shelter with her six babies. All of her puppies have since found their homes, and now the Rogers Humane Society for Animals is trying to find Penny hers.

She plays well with other dogs and loves to play with balls. Penny is well house-broken, and staff estimate she’s around 3 years old.

While she loves to play outside, once she’s inside Penny can also be a couch potato who just wants to cuddle up next to you.

Penny has been spayed and has her rabies vaccination. She’s ready to go home with you now.

To learn more about how to adopt Penny, call (479) 636-3703.