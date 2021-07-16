Purina Presents: Meet Roxie and Freddie Goats in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to two dogs from the Centerton Animal Shelter — meet Roxie and Freddie Goats in Pet of the Week!

Roxie is an 8-year-old lab. Her foster family says she’s a gentle dog who’s good with children of all ages, house-trained, and walks well on a leash. She likes other, calm dogs, but she has an extreme dislike of cats and birds.

The shelter says she does suffer from separation anxiety, so she’ll need a home where someone can be with her or take her with them when they leave.

Freddie Goats is an Aussie mix who’s super sweet but very nervous at first. Staff say he does warm up with a little bit of patience and a lot of treats! He also does really well if there’s another dog.

Freddie is going to need someone who will be patient and has a big yard, because he doesn’t like being inside or contained. He will get to the point where he wants to cuddle up with you, however, and he does play with toys once he warms up!

For more information on how to adopt Roxie or Freddie Goats, call the Centerton Animal Shelter at (479) 795-0078.