Purina Presents: Meet Sherlock in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, so we’re introducing you to a very energetic dog from the Springdale Animal Shelter. Meet Sherlock in this week’s Pet of the Week.

Sherlock is around 5 years old and weighs around 36 pounds. He could stand to lose a few pounds. Once he’s trimmed down, he is perfect for an apartment and a good size for any kind of living situation.

Sherlock really likes people, he’s eager to please. He’s very smart and has a lot of energy despite his age and weight.

He would prefer a home with adults or older kids because younger kids make him a little bit nervous.

He has made some dog friends at the shelter, but it’s uncertain how he handles cats.

Sherlock has been at the shelter for about six weeks and is ready to find a home today.

For more information, about adopting Sherlock, visit Springdale Animal services on their site or call (479) 750-8166.