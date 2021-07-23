Purina Presents: Meet Tommy in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community, so we’re introducing you to a dog from the Humane Society of the Ozarks.

Meet Tommy in this week’s Pet of the Week.

Tommy is a lab, boxer mix.

He came to from a local shelter in Northwest Arkansas.

Tommy is about 1 year old.

He is fully vaccinated, and neutered. He has tested negative for heart worms.

Tommy loves to play with other dogs because he’s so high energy.

He does like to play and run around. He would need a very high energy companion to play with, but doesn’t necessarily have to go to a home with another dog just as long as the family can keep him entertained and keep him busy.

Tommy loves toys. He is good with dogs his size.

Tommy is available through the Humane Society of the Ozarks. For those interested in adopting Tommy, applications are available on its website.