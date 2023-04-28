FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Toulouse and Marie from Fayetteville Animal Services.

These two cats have never been separated, said the shelter attendant Audra Cattaneo. The cats are just under a year and a half old and have spent time in the shelter when they were kittens.

“Now we’re just trying to find a forever home for them,” she said.

These big cats are both outgoing and playful, it might take them a while to get out of their shell.

“They both are bigger cats, probably could afford to lose a pound or two at least,” Cattaneo said. “He’s about 16 pounds currently and she’s about 15.”

These cats are very bonded and love to play with each other. If they seem like the perfect fit for you, visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/539/Animal-Adoption-Process where the step-by-step process can be found.