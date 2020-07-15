Purr Stay and Play cat lounge opens in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A cat lounge opened in Fort Smith and its the first of it’s kind.

Purr Stay and Play is a retail, cat-only boarding, and cat lounge.

There are five air purifiers around the shop.

Purr Stay and Play is a place to snuggle up and relax in the company of our well-socialized kitties.

You can spend time with the cats without having to adopt them, but Purr Stay and Play will also do limited adoption.

There is VIP limited boarding if you need to board your cat.

The Purr Stay and Play is located at 2706 S. 66th St, Ste 2, Fort Smith.

Call 479-769-2900 for more information.