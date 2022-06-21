FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some people in Fayetteville got to play mini-golf with the police on June 21.

“Putt Putt with the Police” is part of Project Safe Neighborhood, a yearly grant where the department has to come up with four different events for the community.

Cpl. Johnny Foster says it’s a way for families to be familiar with the folks who keep the city safe.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to show our support to the community and show them how much we appreciate them, and for them to come out and be part of things that we’re doing. This is a way to give back to the kids,” Foster said.

This is the second of four Project Safe Neighborhood events. Foster says the department will post the other two on its social media pages.