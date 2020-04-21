Quarantined Bentonville firefighters return to duty

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville firefighters who were in quarantine after a colleague tested positive for the coronavirus have received their results, tested negative, and returned to duty Tuesday.

In a statement released by the city of Bentonville’s community relations/economic development director Debbie Griffin, 10 additional firefighters were tested out of an abundance of caution due to possible contact with the virus. All of those tests came back negative.

The lone firefighter that tested positive for the virus remains in qurantine and remains asymptomatic. That firefighter was not in contact with any of the public and is undergoing additional testing in accordance with CDC/ADH guidelines. When cleared by their team of doctors, they will return to service.

The Bentonville Fire Department says this has not caused any disruptions in their level of service.