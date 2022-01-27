Queer Eye star to hold Q&A at University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced Tan France, one of the stars of “Queer Eye,” will deliver a moderated Q&A as part of the distinguished lectures committee’s series on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville.

Tickets are currently available to reserve. A live stream will also be available to those who can’t attend in-person. The university said more information will be available closer to the event.

The event is free and open to the public. You can reserve a ticket to attend here.

France stars in the hit Netflix show and leads the charge in the fashion department and gives makeovers, aiming to show how the experience is about much more than just clothes, the news release said.

After “Queer Eye” became a global success, France released a New York Times bestselling memoir, “Naturally Tan,” which discusses what it was like growing up gay in a traditional south Asian family, as one of the few people of color in South Yorkshire, England.

He also released the first season of his viral YouTube series, “Dressing Funny,” which features him making over his celebrity friends, including Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Nick Kroll, Miranda Sings, Pete Davidson and John Mulaney. He also co-hosts a Netflix competition series “Next in Fashion” and a MasterClass “Style for Everyone.”

The release notes France shares empowering lessons on creativity and innovation, diversity and inclusion, as well as what it takes to break down barriers to foster human connection and acceptance.

Any questions about the event should be directed towards Distinguished Lectures Committee Chair Michael Fuhrman at lectures@uark.edu or to the Office of Student Activities.

The university notes it currently has a mask mandate for all indoor venues.