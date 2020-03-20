Questions about Washington Regional Cardiologist’s actions amid COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Earlier this week we reported about a Washington Regional Cardiologist who went to work after his daughter had been showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The daughter said on social media that her parents, who are both doctors, pushed her COVID-19 test through to get results.

We had several questions about the doctor’s actions, so we reached out to the Arkansas State Medical Board.

We asked if it is appropriate for a doctor to prioritize their own child’s testing. And we asked if that doctor should have returned to work knowing his child might’ve had COVID-19.

Any possible violation of the Medical Practices Act would likely fall under the definition of gross negligence and ignorant malpractice. It is hard for me to give an answer without knowing the specifics. Kevin O’Dwyer, ASMB Legal Counsel

The attorney said the Medical Board recommends healthcare providers follow all guidelines from the CDC. We looked at what the CDC says.