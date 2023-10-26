FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The line went around the Fayetteville Public Library on October 26 to see R.L. Stine, one of America’s best selling authors.

Stine visited the library where he signed copies of his books and spoke to the audience about his work.

Goosebump fans packed the library excited to meet Stine at the Event Center in the library.

R.L. Stine is widely known for his book series “Goosebumps,” and has been cited as the bestselling series author in history. “Goosebumps” has sold more than 400 million copies nationwide.