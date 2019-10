FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A group of neglected dogs was rescued by Fayetteville Animal Services. More may be on the path to rescue.

Justine Lentz is the Animal Services Superintendent for Fayetteville, and she said the batch—Chaco, Noni, PeeWee, Todd and Cricket—were rescued in a neglect case, and more could be on the way next week. The previous owner has dozens of dogs and simply couldn't adequately care for them all.