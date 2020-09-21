Railyard Park is getting an art installation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers is giving the Railyard Park a makeover.

A crew is installing a Gantry crane at the end of the park.

A couple of cranes will be brought in to set it in place and they will need to be positioned in the roadway.

This part of the project will close Poplar Street between Arkansas Street and 1st Street on September 21 and 22.

City Engineer Lance Jobe said the park will be expanded with new tunnels, slides, and water features.

“[We are] Trying to make downtown a place where people want to be, and I think it is, so we’re just trying to improve that,” he said.

This installation is set to be complete by March 2021.

The park is open to the public from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

