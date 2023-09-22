BENTONVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KXNW) — Despite the weather, Bentonville welcomes Format Festival 2023, an annual event that brings together art, technology, and music. Taking place at The Momentary, the festival will feature an array of musical performances, food, vendors and more.

FORMAT Festival offers culture and entertainment enthusiasts the ultimate one-stop shop. Festival-goers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of creativity, innovation, and artistic expression this weekend. A wide range of experiences are available at the festival, ranging from interactive art installations to musical performances across two stages. Format Festival’s diverse lineup of musical acts will appeal to music lovers of all tastes.

Along with all the fun, festival officials state that the festival will take place rain or shine. Attendees are not permitted to bring umbrellas, but it is important to dress appropriately for the weather.

“Producing a safe event is the top priority for our team, and we are really lucky that we are working with the city of Bentonville officials to monitor weather. We will be looking out all weekend,” said Elizabeth Edelman, an executive director of FORMAT Festival.

FORMAT Festival tickets are available online, but VIP tickets are currently sold out for Saturday, according to festival officials. Tickets can be bought here.