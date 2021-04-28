Rainfall impacts roads, homes in Benton County

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – From flooded homes to water rescues, Benton County is seeing major impacts from our severe weather.

“This is the first time it’s gotten really, really bad,” said Reina Diaz, a home owner in Rogers whose home flooded Wednesday. “The water came up to my AC area.”

Flooding surrounds her entire house. The water on the outside, Diaz said, is causing issues on the inside.

Diaz said as a result of the flooding her toilets will not flush and bathtub will not drain.

“The water went all the way to the side, the base of the house,” Diaz said. “It’s touching the concrete of the house that, in the future can damage our house.”

Diaz is just one in Benton County trying to keep their head above water.

“We have had several swift water calls that different entities have responded to,” said Administrator of Public Safety in Benton County, Robert McGowen. “We’ve also had several road closures, we’re working with the road department to ensure the roads get open as quick as possible but also put out information about the roads that we do have closed.”

Diaz also tells KNWA/FOX24 she has no flood protection, and with more rain on the way, she is fearful of what is still to come.

“We can lose our house or have more issues.”