‘Raise the Woof’: Bentonville pet resource center’s construction sees final beam placed

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new pet resource center under construction in Benton County is celebrating its progress.

The Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville held a “Raise the Woof” beam raising December 3.

The final steel beam was signed by guests before it was put in place atop the building.

Julie Castle is the CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. She says when it’s finished, the shelter will be unlike any other in the world.

“It will be an adoption center, a transport hub, but also enrichment and resources for people in the local community to come and enjoy their pets and really enhance their experience with their pets,” Castle said.

Best Friends Animal Society works with area shelters and animal welfare organizations to help save the lives of shelter pets around the U.S.

