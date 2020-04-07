Raising awareness for child abuse

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and staff at a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit said they saw over 800 cases of child abuse cases last year.

The Children’s Safety Center has been working for over 20 years to help child abuse victims in Washington County.

It offers immediate services like forensic interviewing, medical exams, and free mental health therapy.

Development director for the center, Emily Rappe Fisher said child abuse happens in Northwest Arkansas more often than people would think. She said the center saw 65 cases in March alone.

She also said with the COVID-19 pandemic, children may actually be even more at risk.

“Child abuse is happening even more,” Rappe Fisher said. “Kids are at home with their offenders. They’re on the internet a lot more. They’re not around their mandated reporters, those people that can tell. We just want the community to be aware that it’s happening.”

Rappe Fisher said one of the best ways to prevent child abuse is to say something if you see something. If you suspect a child is being abused, call 844-SAVEACHILD.