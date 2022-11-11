ROGERS, Ark., (KNWA/KFTA) — Since its founding more than 25 years ago, Raising Cane’s has been dedicated to supporting pet welfare organizations in the communities it serves.

In a show of support, the popular chicken finger brand sold limited-edition 25th Birthday Plush Puppies, raising more than $180,000 across the country this year. On Nov. 10, Raising Cane’s Restaurants across Northwest Arkansas presented a check for $1,584.80 to the Rogers Animal Shelter in support of the organization’s mission to support non-kill animal shelters in local communities.

From April 25 through Sep. 30, “Caniacs” were invited to cuddle up with the commemorative plush puppy, with 100% of the net proceeds from purchases donated to organizations across Raising Cane’s local communities.

“One of the things that make Raising Cane’s such a great place to work is that we continuously look for ways to connect with our customers and our community,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Jason Galland.

“We’re very grateful for all of our local Caniacs’ generosity and we’re proud to help support the life-changing work Rogers Animal Shelter does for pets here in Northwest Arkansas” Jason Galland, Area Leader of Restaurants.

“The in-kind donation from Raising Cane’s impacts our organization in tremendous ways. We can support our shelter animals’ road to finding their new home and we simply couldn’t do it without them,” said Bud Norman of the Rogers Animal Shelter.

The popular chicken finger brand has donated more than $1.5 million to local pet welfare organizations across the U.S. over several years. This wouldn’t be possible without the four Raising Cane’s Restaurants in Northwest Arkansas.