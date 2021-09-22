Rally Off Exit 86 brings bikers to Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Motorcycle riders from across the county are visiting Northwest Arkansas this week for the Rally Off Exit 86 at the Pig Trail Harley Davidson.

The event started Wednesday and goes through Sunday. Bikers at the event told KNWA the postponement of Bikes, Blues and BBQ didn’t stop them from visiting Northwest Arkansas. Steve Woolery comes from Oklahoma every year for the event.

“We knew we were going to come anyway,” Woolery said. “We already had everything booked and lined out so just having some vendors here is a plus and we’re just going to ride and enjoy it like we always do.”

Steve Galloway from Missouri also felt similar.

“We decided to come anyway to see what it was about this year as opposed to other years,” Galloway said.

It’s up to the people at the rally to decide what COVID-19 precautions they want to take while at the event. The rally is mostly outdoors with food, vendors, live music, and demo rides.

Woolery said he is glad the event is still happening in 2021.

“Great weather, great time, come on out and join us,” Woorley said.