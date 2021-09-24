Rally Off Exit 86 brings in bikers from across the country

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bikes, Blues and BBQ isn’t happening, but the Rally Off Exit 86 is still bringing in bikers from across the country.

There are several events scheduled for the weekend in Rogers and Eureka Springs areas.

Two from Bellville, Ill., say they are glad they can still come down and enjoy the area.

“We’ve been riding all day,” Tim Garcia said. “We were actually up in Missouri at Roaring Rivers State Park. Went to the fish hatchery. Then we came back down here, and now we’re gonna go up to Eureka Springs and do some partying up there.”

Latest Video

