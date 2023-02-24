FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 8 Arkansas (11-3) swept its Friday double dip against Drake and No. 19 Arizona in the second day of the Razorback Invitational at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks defeated Drake 4-3 (11 innings) before downing Arizona 2-1 in game two.

Arkansas now has three ranked wins on the season after defeating the Wildcats in the nightcap.

Game 1

Redshirt senior Chenise Delce (6-1) was poetic in the circle, picking up both wins for the Hogs Friday. In 3.0 innings against Drake, Delce did not allow a single run or hit while fanning two. Delce retired seven of eight batters faced. Entering the game in the ninth, Delce proved how clutch she was yet again after working around a runner at third in each of the game’s final three innings.

Freshman LHP Robyn Herron (3-1) also had herself a game in the circle. Going 5.2 innings, Herron amassed a career high 14 strikeouts to become the first Razorback pitcher with 14 strikeouts in a single game since Mary Haff tallied 14 against Maryland on March 11, 2022. A phenom with the rock in her hands, Herron also did not allow a single run or hit from the Bulldogs.

Junior Cylie Halvorson starred at the plate for Arkansas. Finishing with two hits, Halvorson guided the Hogs with two RBIs – both coming in crucial moments. The Sioux Falls, S.D., native hit a game-tying, RBI single to left in the bottom of the seventh with two outs to send the game into extras. Halvorson came through again in the bottom of the 11th with two outs, blasting a walk-off, RBI single to left to score Lauren Camenzind.

Junior Hannah Gammill, who started the game at third, had two hits and an RBI. Gammill provided Arkansas with its first run of the game in the fifth with an RBI single down the left field line that plated Reagan Johnson.

Freshman Lauren Camenzind made her first career start at catcher against Drake. Camenzind finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk, mashing her first career base knock.

Freshman Reagan Johnson, fifth-year Kristina Foreman and sophomore Raigan Kramer also added hits. Johnson stole a career best three bases against the Bulldogs as well.

Game 2

Chenise Delce was nails again in game two. Tossing the game’s final 3.1 innings, Delce limited Arizona to zero runs on two hits and drew up five strikeouts. With a runner in scoring position in the game’s last three innings, Delce worked her magic to keep Arizona from scoring again. With two down and a runner at third in the top of the seventh, Delce quickly fixed her final strikeout of the night to seal the victory.

Redshirt junior Rylin Hedgecock stepped up at the plate and finished 2-for-3 with a go-ahead solo home run. At the plate in the sixth with one out and the score even at 1-1, Hedgecock delivered the first Bogle Bomb of the 2023 season, a solo shot to right, to put Arkansas ahead 2-1 for good. Freshman Atalyia Rijo went 2-for-2 and drove in Arkansas’ first run in the second on an RBI single up the middle, scoring Raigan Kramer.

Notes

· Chenise Delce won both games and stretched her record to 6-1.

· Arkansas tabbed its third ranked win of the season.

· Robyn Herron registered a career best 14 strikeouts and became the first Razorback since March 11,2022(Mary Haff vs. Maryland) with 14 strikeouts in a single game.

· Herron is the first Hog freshman pitcher since Mary Haff in 2018 to record multiple double-digit strikeout performances.

· Delce did not surrender a run and gave up a stray two hits in 5.1 innings pitched Friday.

· Arkansas got its second walk-off of the weekend in game one on Cylie Halvorson’s RBI single in the bottom of the 11th.

· Reagan Johnson stole a career best three bases against the Bulldogs.

· Rylin Hedgecock bolted the first Bogle Bomb of 2023, granting Arkansas to a 2-1 lead against Arizona in the bottom of the sixth.

· Arkansas moves to 13-6 and 2-5 all-time against Drake and Arizona.

Up Next

Arkansas and Drake face each other again during day three of the Razorback Invitational at 1 p.m. CT at Bogle Park.

