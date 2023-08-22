FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith School District reports that a student at Ramsey Middle School brought a knife to school and threatened a staff member outside of a classroom, according to a press release.

Ramsey school administration and the school’s resource officer responded and disarmed the student. All students and staff are safe, according to the release.

“The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff remain our top priority, and we are committed to maintaining a secure environment for everyone within our school,” said Fort Smith Public Schools- Police Department Chief Bill Hollenbeck.

The student involved in the incident has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

