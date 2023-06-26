FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rap star Kevin Gates will be stopping at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville on Dec. 7 as part of his “Only The Generals” national tour.

The tour will have 30 shows and kicks off in Portsmouth, Virginia, on Oct. 6.

Gates will be joined by BigXthaPlug on select dates and Hosted by DJ Chose across all dates.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning on Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. local time at kvngates.com.