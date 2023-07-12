Editor’s Note: This story contains content that may be graphic to some readers.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Benton County judge removed a rape case involving a West Siloam Springs police officer earlier this week after prosecutors did not file official charges.

Cody Kackley, 35, was accused of rape earlier this year after an incident involving an intoxicated woman that he drove home from the Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, who he then proceeded to have sexual relations with.

Kackley was in court in Benton County on July 11 for his arraignment, where Judge Brad Karren ordered the case be removed from the docket after prosecutors did not file charges against him.

“The law gives me a clear duty to pursue charges when there is evidence of a crime and a clear duty not to pursue charges when evidence is insufficient to prove a crime,” Nathan Smith, the Benton County prosecutor, said. “During the course of our investigation, it became clear that there was reason to believe that this sexual encounter may have been consensual.”

Smith says that he agrees with the judge’s decision to take it off the docket.

“I was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime had been committed. Since I chose not to pursue charges in this case, I agree with the Judge’s decision to remove it from the criminal docket,” Smith said.

An affidavit says that on Feb. 14 a woman met with police and recounted an incident with Kackley from days before that began at the Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs.

The woman told them that on Feb. 11, as she was leaving the casino, she walked outside to her vehicle to wait for her brother when she was surrounded by “a ton” of West Siloam Springs officers. She was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of a patrol vehicle for an incident she was accused of inside the casino.

The affidavit says the woman told Kackley talked to her and was “really nice” to her. The woman said she was eventually told the charges were dropped, and she was free to go, and her handcuffs were removed.

The woman then asked Kackley for a ride home. She claims that she and Kackley flirted back and forth with each other during the drive.

The woman said Kackley told her he was going to turn his body camera off.

The woman told police when they arrived at her home, Kackley walked her to the front door, according to the affidavit. She says that they walked into her home and into her bedroom where Kackley allegedly pulled out his penis and she began performing oral sex on Kackley.

The woman told police her brother then walked into the bedroom and they stopped. The affidavit says the woman’s brother filed a complaint with the West Siloam Springs Police Department about the incident.

The affidavit says on Feb. 15, police went to the Cherokee Casino to review surveillance video of the woman and that she appeared highly intoxicated.

The affidavit says Kackley told police he could smell alcohol coming from the woman. Kackley said, at first, he did not think the woman was that intoxicated. He told police he was trying to downplay her level of intoxication because he did not want to be arrested for what he had done.

Kackley told police the victim had trouble remembering events from early in the night and who she was with.

Kackley told police he did go inside the woman’s home and into her bedroom. He said the woman wanted to perform oral sex on him. Kackley said they engaged in sexual activity for five minutes until he heard the woman’s brother come into the house.

The affidavit states Kackley admitted the woman was very intoxicated during the time he was with her. He told police if the woman was sober or slightly intoxicated, she would not have performed oral sex on him.

He told police he “f***** up” and had disgraced the badge, which is why he resigned from the West Siloam Springs Police Department after the incident. He said he felt bad for what he did, according to the affidavit.