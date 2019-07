FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — University of Arkansas police are investigating a reported rape.

Police received a report regarding rape about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, July 12, according to the University of Arkansas Police Department.

The person who reported the alleged rape told police it happened at Founders Hall sometime between 1:40 – 2 a.m. with an acquaintance, according to the police department.

University police are investigating the matter.

