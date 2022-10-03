FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police reported that an increased volume of breaking-and-entering calls in the city has continued.

According to a press release from the department, approximately 51 breaking-and-entering calls have happened since September 20, and police say most of the cases have targeted unlocked vehicles citywide.

The police added that some vehicles with the keys left inside were stolen, and said that “it’s likely that several of the incidents are related.”

Fort Smith Police are pursuing a number of leads at this time, but if you have seen any unusual or suspicious activities in your neighborhood or at your business, or you have doorbell/security cameras that you will share to help identify the suspects, please call the Detectives division at 479-709-5100. To be reward-eligible (up to $1,000), tips must be submitted via Fort Smith CrimeStoppers at 78-CRIME.

The police also remind everyone to lock car and house doors, to park in well-lit, high-traffic areas and not to leave valuables visible.