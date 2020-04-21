FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hog fans listen up! It’s time to put your drawing skills to the test.

Razorback Athletics is inviting you to a sidewalk chalk art contest.

All you have to do is chalk-up your driveways or neighborhood sidewalks then tweet your best photos, tagging @arkrazorbacks.

You have until Saturday, April 25 to do so.

On Sunday, fans will vote from four finalists to win four tickets to a Razorback football home game and one lucky fan will win four tickets, pre-game sideline passes, plus a football autographed by Sam Pittman.

This is all leading up to Wooo Pig Weekend.