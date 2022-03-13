ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorback Band played some tunes to Magnolia Place residents on Sunday.

Residents got to see the band in action as they played songs throughout the home. Lauren McClure with Magnolia Place said music therapy is important for helping with the residents’ memories.

“Even our quietest residents will spark up, they will sit up straighter, they’ll start smiling some of them…. and awakens that memory that might be lost,” McClure said.

McClure hopes to bring in more music into the home in the future .