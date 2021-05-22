Razorback baseball and softball back to full capacity

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It was announced not only will Regionals and Super Regionals be allowed to be a 100% capacity, but the College World Series will also be at full capacity. News which has Razorback fans even more excited for some playoff baseball.

“The crowd is going to be electric and last night was the perfect example of it. I mean this place was crazy on TV so why would you not want to come to be a part of it in person,” says Razorback fan Kyle Taylor.

We also connected with Senior Associate Athletics Director for UofA Athletics, Kevin Trainor, and he’s just as excited as the fan.

“The ability for Razorback fans, who may be have been watching from afar, because of limited capacity the chance to cheer on the baseball team and the softball team in such important series and post-season play is just tremendous,” says Trainor.

However, the news has health professionals feeling different types of ways.

“The outdoor gatherings do not give me any pause. When we’ve looked into it science that we now have, all this data shows we’ve seen extremely rare outdoor transmission,” says Fayetteville Public Health Officer, Dr. Marti Sharkey.

“We’re not in a normal situation, so we recommend strongly that everyone who is not fully vaccinated continue to wear a mask and social distance,” adds State Epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha.