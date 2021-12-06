Razorback fan excited to make the trip to Tampa

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – NOVEMBER 21: Fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks with his Hog Hat on waits to greet the team as it walks into the stadium before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium Stadium on November 21, 2015 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)- The Arkansas Razorbacks are headed to Tampa for the Outback bowl, and Hog fans are frantically planning trips to meet them down there for New Year’s Day.

Hog superfan Wes Shirley says he hasn’t missed a home game at Razorback Stadium since 1998, so it was a no-brainer when it came to booking his trip to the Outback Bowl.

“I have been to every single bowl game that the hogs have played in since I was in college. So it’s really fun to be able to get back to a bowl and to be able to see it in person,” says Shirley.

Shirley says he and his friend have chosen to make a road trip out of it since flights were a bit more expensive than he would have liked them to be, but he’s looking forward to the experience.

“Definitely going to get some beach time in and call the hogs; I think that’s the most important thing right now,” says Shiely.

Destinations travel agency in Fayetteville says Shirley is one of many Razorback fans looking to make their way to Tampa for New Year’s Day.

“We have been inundated with phone calls from people interested in going to the bowl game; the second we walked in the door, the phone was ringing,” says Tracee Williams with Destinations.

So many so Williams says it may not be a feasible vacation if you choose to wait.

“I think in a few days, or even at the end of today, it’s going to be nearly impossible,” says Williams.

But for those who are able to make it down there, Shiely expects it to not be a wasted trip.

“I am confident, and I’m so happy to be able to go to one,” says Shiely.