Razorback fan riding high off Saturday win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Razorbacks were able to move to four and zero Saturday after a huge conference win over Texas A&M. 

We were on Dickson street after the game, and it was an absolute circus.

There wasn’t that overflow from the stadium, but the fans who are out and about look to be having the best night of their life. 

Razorback fans have been telling me since the first game of the season that this game is one that they had circled on their calendar, and if they were somehow able to make it past Texas, which they were, dreams are now becoming realities. 

“Not at all. We’ve got the best offensive coordinator in the country. I knew the offense would have to score points; I didn’t think they would average what they did. Coming into The season, I thought a bowl game was an expectation; that’s no longer the expectation,” said University of Arkansas student Keaton Johnson. 

