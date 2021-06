FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hog fans are sleeping under the stars ahead of the Super Regionals this weekend.

Arkansas baseball kicks off Super Regionals on June 11 against North Carolina State.

Mac McAfee has been camping outside Baum-Walker Stadium since last Wednesday.

He says the rush is worth the wait.

“It is a mad house, a mad dash to get in there. You want those best seats, you want the front row,” McAfee said.