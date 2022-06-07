FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fans from across Arkansas got an update on Razorback sports on June 7.

The Fayetteville State of Athletics hosted by the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce let fans see the impact Razorback sports has had on the state, and what they can expect in the near future.

Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek says it’s the fans who make Razorbacks sports. “As a self-sustaining athletic program, if we don’t get the support of our fanbase and buying tickets and donating to the Razorback Foundation, our student-athletes are not going to have the level of success that they have,” Yuracheck said. “It’s important for our fanbase to continue to support.”

Yurachek says the University of Arkansas sports set a ticket sales record this year. KNWA/FOX24’s very own Alyssa Orange emceed the event.