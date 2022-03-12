FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas basketball suffered a tough loss on Saturday in the SEC Championship semi-finals, but fans are looking ahead.

Razorback fans are now looking forward to what the NCAA tournament means for the team.

“Focus on the tournament, ready for next time,” fan Payton Boyd said.

Fan Hayden Edwards is predicting the Razorbacks will be in the fourth seed and find success in the tournament.

“We’re going to go in and have a couple close games but in the final four were going to take it and win the whole thing,” Edwards said.

Edwards said its’s been fun watching the basketball team throughout the season.

“Its been awesome, we’ve loved every second of it we’re very proud of this team we came a long way,” Edwards said.

Arkansas will find out its seed in the NCAA tournament on Sunday.